 Fuel shortage crisis : Most filling stations in Nairobi  run out of stocks

K24 Tv September 6, 2018
The biting fuel shortage in Nairobi county  has led to desperation for motorists, with long queues being witnessed in the few petrol stations which had the commodity Thursday morning.

Motorists told of how they had to drive for hours looking for the precious commodity in different  fuel stations, this taking place as the energy regulatory commission suspended licences of  some members of the Kenya Independent Petroleum Distributors  Association.

