Fuel shortage crisis : Most filling stations in Nairobi run out of stocks
The biting fuel shortage in Nairobi county has led to desperation for motorists, with long queues being witnessed in the few petrol stations which had the commodity Thursday morning.
Motorists told of how they had to drive for hours looking for the precious commodity in different fuel stations, this taking place as the energy regulatory commission suspended licences of some members of the Kenya Independent Petroleum Distributors Association.
