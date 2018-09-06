Stars coach berates Sports Kenya for denying Kenya use of stadium

James Magayi @magayijim

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has blasted Sports Kenya and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for not securing Kasarani Stadium for the national team to train.

Instead, the Cameroon national team, Indomitable Lions, are the ones holding two sessions at the facility that will host this weekend’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Kenya and Ghana.

“I feel sad anytime I walk on to this pitch but I do not want to talk more about it. I might find myself under intense pressure thereafter so I will leave it there,” said Migne when asked if he is under pressure ahead of the crucial tie.

A source within the federation, however, confirmed that Migne raised hell over the arrangement in which a visiting team is accorded the use of a national stadium at the expense of Harambee Stars.

The Sports Ministry is paying Kenya School of Monetary Studies for Stars use of their facility for training but Kasarani is out of bounds. Sports Kenya informed FKF that Kasarani will not be used for training purposes, only for the Indomitable Lions to be granted permission.

FKF wrote a protest letter upon learning of the occurrence after they were denied the use of Kasarani but Sports Kenya, under embattled Director General Saima Ondimu is yet to respond.

Migne sent out mixed signals over Kenya’s chances of overcoming Ghana on Saturday. “I would be wrong if I told you that Kenya is the best team in Africa. There are better teams but we are working on our progress which will take time. It is a step-by-step progress,” said the French tactician.

He went on: “I am looking forward to getting victories against Ethiopia and Sierra Leone but it would be good to do that after getting something against Ghana. We are playing at home and this is football where anything can happen. They are favourites and have better players but we have unity and we have motivation. The most important thing though is that we are building a squad for the future.”