Nairobi Stima, Ushuru win to keep pace with NSL leaders

Barry Silah and Viden Ochieng @PeopleSports11

Nairobi Stima restored their three-point gap between them and National Super League leaders Western Stima following a 2-1 win over St Joseph’s at Karuturi grounds, Naivasha yesterday.

Ibrahim Shikanda’s charges stay second on 61 points, three adrift of stable mates Western Stima who recorded a similar result against fourth-placed KCB on Tuesday.

In Kisumu, Ushuru FC moved to within six points of the leaders following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Kisumu All Stars to revive their promotion hopes. After surviving an early onslaught, Ushuru broke the deadlock when Baron Jobita found Anthony Ndolo in space and the latter made no mistakes with a powerful shot in the 15th minute before Benson Amianda extended their lead 15 minutes later for a 2-0 half-time lead.

Upon resumption, All Stars got a penalty after Ushuru defender Eustus Ochieng pushed Hosea Fabian in the box and the latter stepped up to reduce the arrears. Just a few minutes later, Nelson Amunga restored parity for All Stars but their celebrations were short-lived as substitute Evans Makari’s long-range shot won it for Ushuru.

Meanwhile, bottom sides GFE 105, Nakuru All Stars and Green Commandoes all fell by the wayside, thus complicating their chances of surviving relegation.

With only six rounds to go, the trio, alongside Isibania have to start winning quickly otherwise they will find themselves playing third tier football next season.

GFE 105 lost by a solitary goal to Coast Stima, Nairobi City Stars inflicted a similar misery to Nakuru All Stars as Commandoes went down 2-1 to ambitious Bidco United at Thika Stadium. Fifteenth-placed Administration Police, on 26 points, secured a point against Kenya Police after a goalless draw.