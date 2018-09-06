Changawa siblings spruce for Kenya Open

Barry Silah @obel_barry

As the Britam Kenya Open 2018 nears a start next weekend, the Changawa siblings want the title to remain home with them.

Speaking at Nairobi Club yesterday during the launch of this year’s tournament, Shufaa and kin Ismael Changawa have expressed confidence that the championship scheduled for September 15-22, will be their chance to make good the 2017 failures which saw Duncan Mugabe and Natalie Coronel of Uganda clinch the singles titles.

The tournament is set to attract around 100-120 players with the eventual winner expected to bag Sh90,000.The female winner will take home Sh 80,000 while the runners-up will collectively bag Sh 95,000.

“I am going for the top most prize and I have prepared well. The recent exploits of the Davis Cup in Nairobi and East Africa Games in Burundi was good preparation for me. It was hard losing out last year and this time round I believe I have worked on the weak points,” said Ismael who has won the prestigious home title thrice.

At the same time, the 2016 champion Shufaa will be ready to go head to head against any opposition when the draw is finally out. She has been missing in action through injury since last November and will be looking to come back with a bang.

“My body feels right since I have spent enough time resting and visiting my physiotherapist. Now my arm is in check and I want to play and win,” said the 25-year-old who is eyeing the Malawi Open and Nigerian Futures tournament.

Tennis Kenya President James Kenani who received a cheque contribution of Sh 3 million from Britam Marketing Manager Stanley Mumo to run logistics, emphasised that the country was prepared to play host and produce quality tennis.