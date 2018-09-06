Bengi, Khan take KNRC rivalry to seventh round in Loldaiga

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodgers

Menengai Cream ace Eric Bengi and Farhaaz Khan of OiLibya Racing will be hoping to take their rivalry to the next level when the seventh round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) revisits Loldaiga Ranch on Saturday.

Bengi leads both the KNRC Group N and Division One classes and hopes to cement another top position in Nanyuki Rally which will be flagged off at Cedar Mall on Saturday morning.

Behind Bengi in the Group N log is Farhaaz Khan while Jasmeet Chana of CRS Racing is second in Division One.

“Nanyuki should be a good event this year. The club always ensured that the rally is friendly towards drivers. Last time out Keith and I blew the engine in sights of the finish. We hope this year will be kinder. All the best to all the other teams.

I’m looking forward to a good fight with Bengi,” said Farhaaz who finished seventh overall on last month’s Mombasa Rally which places him second in Group N despite 1 puncture change.

“That was not too bad considering we nearly missed the event as my co-driver Keith (Henrie) fell ill on the morning of the rally but a big thank you to Imran Khan for withdrawing and letting me rally with his navigator Kashif Shaikh.. A big thank you to my sponsors Oilibya, my service team headed by Adil, Asad Khan and MJ,” Khan added.

Bengi and his partner Tuta Mionki have set its sights on scoring podium finishes after a good start to their 2018 KNRC campaign.

Bengi and Tuta had a bad 2017 season, but subsequent off season fine-tuning of their Subaru Impreza N12 has restored hope among fans that he can now contest at top five level.