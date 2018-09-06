Olympic champion trains sights on Berlin Marathon

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has his eyes set on lowering his Personal Best (PB) which stands at 2:03:05 when he takes to the street of Germany’s capital city Berlin for the 2018 BMW Berlin Marathon slated for September 16 at 10:15 am East African time.

His current PB set when the 33-year-old won the 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon, is eight seconds slower than the world record which remains in the possession of Kipchoge’s compatriot Dennis Kimetto who won the 2014 race in Berlin in 2:02:57 to set the WR.

The marathoner was tipped to break the record in September last year on the same course. This was four months after running 2:00:25 under controlled conditions, achieved on the Formula One circuit of Monza in Italy, in Nike’s Breaking2 attempt, a three-year plan to have a marathoner run sub two hours, which did not succeed. Hopes of a new record were, however, dashed as difficult weather conditions, including rains saw Kipchoge win in 2:03:32.

“I have trained hard and I feel ready for the race. I know I will have stiff competitions since Berlin attracts an elite field but I believe I will run a good race. I am setting my eyes on a new PB,” said Kipchoge.

A new PB which could also translate to a new WR, seeing he is eight seconds shy, will add to Kipchoge’s reputation as the greatest marathon runner of all time. He is the reigning Olympic champion, three times winner in London Marathon, having won in 2015, 2016 and 2018, twice winner of the Berlin Marathon in 2015 and 2017 as well as winner of the Chicago Marathon in 2014. He finished runner-up in Berlin in 2013 when Wilson Kipsang broke the world record.

“I stick to the same training schedule because I know it works for me, I have never changed anything. On the course I trust my training and I go out knowing I am the best so in whichever weather I trust I will do my best.