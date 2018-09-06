Kisii MCA to reward ‘A students’

A Kisii Member of County Assembly has launched a programme to reward students who score grade A or A minus in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination with Sh10,000.

Consequently, the Bobaracho Ward Rep Ibrahim Ongubo has urged the government to award bursaries to students in day schools to relieve impoverished parents and enable the students to be in school.

He said most parents of children in day schools are poor, adding that they are unable to support feeding programmes in schools.

Speaking at the ward office yesterday while rewarding last year’s group, he said he will offer cash rewards to candidates, who join national schools and universities every year.

“I have rewarded the 65 students with Sh195,000 from my savings and have disbursed Sh3 million ward bursary funds to students,” he said.

Ongubo said 33 students from the ward joined universities while 22 Standard Eight candidates joined national schools this year.

He asked students to work hard to benefit from the programme and urged teachers and parents to prepare all candidates well to avoid cases of cheating, saying he will donate rice and sugar to all schools.