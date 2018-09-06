‘My daughter was just a clothes seller’

Sharon Otieno, the slain Rongo University student was living a lavish life despite coming from a humble background.

The second year Medical Records and Information student dined and wined with the mighty in the society. On many occasions, she flew to Nairobi via Kisumu International Airport to attend meetings whose agenda remain unknown.

“My child was only selling clothes…sometimes she could go to Nairobi to buy them and sell in Homa Bay and Rongo,” said her mother Melida Otieno.

On her Facebook page, Sharon occasionally posted pictures in prestigious hotels in Kisumu, Migori and Homa Bay towns, where on average a room costs Sh6,500 per night.

A staff at one of the hotels she frequented with her purported politician lover confirmed that the two were regular guests at the facility but remained tight-lipped on the matter.

The hotel is a favourite spot for dignitaries and politicians. When People Daily visited the hotel yesterday, the staff were closely following the developing story of Sharon’s death on TV.

The body of the second year student was found dumped at Kodera forest near Oyugis town yesterday morning, a day after she was allegedly abducted while in the company of Barrack Oduor, a Nation Media Group journalist.

Sharon and Oduor were abducted at around 7.35pm by Governor Okoth Obado’s Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo. Obado has since denied claims linking him to the murder of the student and the attempted abduction of Oduor.