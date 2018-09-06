List grows as justice for victims remains elusive

Stories of circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of family members are punctuated with pain, agony and tears as answers remain elusive to what exactly happened. Here is an account of recent murders that have remained unresolved.

Sharon Atieno

Yesterday, the country woke up to the news of most gluesome death of Sharon Otieno, a second year student at Rongo University, whose body was found dumped at Kodere forest.

Meshak Yebei

A keywitness in the International Criminal Court trial, Yebei’s body was found after he linked some powerful politicians to the 2007/08 post election violence.

Willy Kimani

The body of lawyer Kimani, who worked for a human-rights group, was found dumped in Machakos county after him and the taxi driver went missing. Kimani is allegedly believed to have been abducted by Administration Police officers in June 23, 2016 before he was killed.

Mercy Keino

The University of Nairobi student was found dead on Waiyaki Way, Nairobi, after reportedly attending a party graced by a former governor was a guest.

Careen Chepchumba

Until her death, Chepchumba is said to have been dating media personality Loius Otieno. She was found strangled in her house on February 14, 2012.

Chris Msando

The former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT manager Chris Msando was found murdered a week before the August 8 , 2017 elections alongside university student Carol Njumbu. Their mysterious murders remain unresolved.