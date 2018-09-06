How Sharon, her unborn baby met their death

Monday 5pm: Sharon Otieno, the woman associated with Migori Governor Okoth Obado, calls Barrack Oduor and tells him that Michael Oyamo, Obado’s personal assistant, has been sent by the county boss with a response to an alleged scandal.

5:45pm: Barrack meets Sharon at Rodi Kopany market, where the meeting was scheduled to take place, before Oyamo informs the woman that the venue has been changed to Rongo town about 30km away.

6:20pm: Barrack and Sharon, who was seven months pregnant, arrive at Graca Hotel in Rongo to wait for Oyamo.

7:20pm: Oyamo calls Sharon and asks if Oduor is present and proposes change of venue one more time.

7:30pm: Oyamo arrives at Graca Hotel and suggests that they move to a different venue if he is to disclose any meaningful information from Obado to Oduor.

7:35pm: The trio leave the hotel and get into a black car with two male occupants, a driver and co-driver. Oyamo, Oduor and Sharon take the back seats.

7:37pm: The car stops about 50 metres from the hotel. It is parked by the roadside where two men with headgears enter as Oyamo alights. The strangers sandwich Sharon and Oduor and order them to switch off their phones and hand them over to the driver.

8:28pm: The two men start harassing Sharon and Oduor as they approach Nyangweso market on Homa Bay-Kisumu road, about 70km from Rongo town. They inform the duo they were being taken to see Obado.

8:30pm: One of the strangers seated next to Oduor starts to strangle him. He struggles and jumps out of the speeding car and escapes into a nearby bush. The vehicle stops about 100 metres away and he sees the two men running back. He manages to escape to a nearby homestead.

8:35pm: A Good Samaritan drives Oduor to Adiedo Police Post. He is later moved to Kendu Bay Police Station where he records his statement OB Number 41/04/09/2018.

Tuesday, 1am: Barrack is picked up by his colleagues from Kisumu bureau (Aggrey Mutambo and Justus Ochieng’) and rushed to Aga Khan Hospital.

Wednesday, 5am: Police contact Sharon’s family members to inform them of her death.