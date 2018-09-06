Governor’s right hand linked to girl’s murder

Disbelief, rage and shock were palpable in Migori and Homa Bay counties as indeed well beyond, following the discovery of the body of Sharon Otieno, 24, a university student in a forest.

And detectives were last evening piecing together the last movements of the student as a suspect, Michael Oyamo who is also an aide to Migori governor Okoth Obado remained in custody.

The foul murder of the Rongo University second-year student Sharon who had been abducted together with Nation Media Group journalist Barack Oduor on Monday, shocked Kenyans who demanded the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

And amid the uproar, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti dispatched a special team of homicide detectives to Migori and Homa Bay counties to investigate the murder and abduction.

Kinoti said the team would look into DNA samples from the deceased woman and fetus. Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo and her Homa Bay counterpart Gladys Wanga petitioned Kinoti to go for those found culpable irrespective of their positions in society.

They termed the incident heinous, barbaric and cowardly. Wanga said all those linked to the death death must be questioned and charged if found culpable.

Sharon’s mother, Melida Otieno said Sharon sold clothes in Homa Bay, Rongo and other towns. She was also reported to have been awarded several tenders within Migori county.

Otieno, a primary school teacher at Rabango Primary School in Homa Bay Town believes the meeting with the suspect was to discuss fate of Sharon’s seven months pregnancy and medical needs. She also acknowledged Sharon’s alleged relationship with Governor Obado, adding she had no problem with it.

“I had no objection on the relationship she had with the governor. She is an adult and was able to make her own decisions. But I always advised her to be responsible,” the mum said.

But not much is known by fellow students about Sharon at Rongo University where she was a second year student pursuing a course in health records. Though other reports indicate that from an initial modest lifestyle,material circumstances changed favourably for her.

And as investigations got underway, it was discovered that on the day she disappeared, Sharon left crucial information on one of her phones, which she had left at home. The exchanges indicate contacts via text and conversations with both the governor and Oyamo with her pregnancy being part of the theme.

The student called her mother on Monday evening saying she would return home late. She was also informed her daughter would be meeting Oyamo at Rodi Kopany trading centre.

Yesterday, Homa Bay Police Commander Marius Tum said police officers were directed by a resident to the forest where they found and a mutilated body that was later confirmed as Sharon’s.

He also confirmed Oyamo’s arrest. The suspect is among the people who were mentioned by Nation journalist Oduor who was initially abducted but reportedly managed to leap off the vehicle he along with Sharon headed to Rongo town for a meeting.

Meanwhile, Obado who is said to be out of the country distanced himself from the claims as Sharon’s father Zachary Otieno called on police to expedite investigations into his daughter’s death.

According to Obado’s director of communication Nicholas Anyuor; “The fact that the governor’s personal assistant was mentioned in the matter does not mean the county boss had an affair with the lady and added; the things Oyamo do should not all reflect on the governor, Anyuor said.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, and his Molo counterpart Kuria Kimani condemned the twin incidents of abduction and murder.