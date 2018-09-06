Stop case on marginalisation kitty, urges Ruto

Murimi Mutiga and Nicholas Waitathu @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has asked counties benefiting from the Equalisation Fund to drop plans to challenge inclusion of more regions in the sharing of the kitty in court.

Instead, he asked leaders from the 14 counties to engage the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) in dialogue over the matter.

“It is not necessary to go to court over the matter because it can be resolved amicably. I have heard the debate of the Equalisation Fund sharing and I want to ask all those who have reservations on inclusion of more counties to talk to CRA,” he said.

Ruto, who spoke in Malindi where he represented President Uhuru Kenyatta during the opening of the inaugural Arid and Semi Arid Areas (ASAL) conference, said 34 counties are now entitled to a share of the kitty according to a new formula by CRA.

“We ask the counties to continue dialogue with CRA to ensure the fund is implemented as envisaged in the Constitution,” he said.

The debate over the inclusion of 10 more counties dominated talks at the start of the conference with leaders among them Council of Governors Chairman Josephat Nanok and National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale threatening to block the inclusion of the new regions in court.