Lamu boat users to pay more after fuel tax hike

Boat users in Lamu are set to spend more on fares following gazettement of the 16 per cent VAT tax on fuel. Boat Operators and Owners Association said though negotiations are still ongoing between stakeholders, fares are likely to rise sharply by at least Sh50.

Speed boat fares to and from Mokowe mainland jetty to Lamu Island that cost Sh150 are set to increase to at least Sh200 while normal passenger boat fares of Sh100 are expected to rise to Sh150.

Normal boat fares to and from Mtangawanda Jetty to Lamu Island that costs Sh250 currently are set to rise sharply to Sh350 which is a Sh100 increment.

“These fare increases are expected since the boat transport business in Lamu survives on very small margins of profit mostly Sh20 and Sh30 and that means we have to increase fares with the new pump prices,” Awadh Awadh, chairman of the Boat Operators Association told KNA.

He also said the increment is likely to have a negative impact on the boat industry for which Lamu residents are dependent upon.

“Boat operators have been left with no choice but to comply, with the new oil prices and pass the cost to the travellers,” he added.