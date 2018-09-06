Petroleum dealers hold demos in Mombasa over 16pc VAT on fuel

Sophie Njoka and Bridget Ondu @PeopleDailyKe

Players in the petroleum products industry staged demonstrations in Mombasa yesterday to press the government to reverse the 16 per cent value added tax (VAT) on fuel.

The protest by members of umbrella of Kenya Independent Petroleum dealers Association (Kipeda) comes as residents of the coastal town begin to bear the brunt of skyrocketing food prices as a result of increased fuel prices.

The stakeholders among them Shippers, truck drivers, truck owners and re-sellers, held demos in various depots within Mombasa among them, Gapco Vivo, and Total seeking the governments intervention in reduction of the prices.

Led by chairman Shaaban Mburu, the dealers declared that loading and offloading of petroleum products will not be carried out within Mombasa county for the next one week until the government drops the 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products.

At the same time, Tuk Tuk Owners and Drivers Association which brings together more than 2,000 members are today expected to convene a meeting to discuss the way forward following the hiked fuel prices and the challenges ahead.

Traders also complained about the effect of the hiked prices on the goods they sell, saying increase in fuel prices is unrealistic and oppressing to them.