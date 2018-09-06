Why Avic Tower was suspended

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

Nairobi County has given a Chinese firm conditions it must meet before it entertains the idea of lifting suspension of the construction of its proposed Sh9.6 billion Africa hub in Nairobi.

“Avic International should adhere to all the rules and regulations before suspension of the construction is lifted,” a statement from City Hall to newsrooms on Tuesday said.

The construction of the multi-billion-shilling Avic Tower along Waiyaki Way was reportedly suspended for contravening urban planning regulations and security guidelines. Nairobi’s County Urban Planning Department said construction of Avic Tower was suspended for contravening urban planning regulations as well as posing a security threat.

It said the building contravened construction regulations and security guidelines despite Avic International officials obtaining requisite approvals from City Hall for the 250,000-square metre complex including permit fees totaling Sh97.2 million in 2015.

Nairobi County Urban planning chief officer, Justus Kathenge claimed that security agencies had issues with the construction of the 30-storey tower.

“Avic International should adhere to all the rules and regulations before suspension of the construction is lifted. But location and height of the building is also an issue,” he said during a consultative meeting with Avic International representatives.

The meeting was attended by Avic International officials led by Lin Zhao Avic and David Zheng and the company’s architects Julius Kibwage and Jonah Ngatia among others.

Last month, Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi suspended the construction of Avic Tower which borders Villa Rosa Kempinski, ARM Cement Headquarter and Mirage Towers for contravening building regulations. He said that all investors must adhere to the city regulations if they want their building plans approved.