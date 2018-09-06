Ex-MP asks school to exit land

Former Taveta MP Basil Criticos has issued an eviction order to a primary school in Lake Jipe Settlement Scheme in Taveta sub-county.

He claims Mbuyuni Sunrise Academy is constructed on his private land and the eviction order demands the removal of all structures on the land.

The school, which has been in operation since 2009, was fully registered last year.

Reagan Ochieng, the school head teacher, said such issues would affect the 21 pupils set to sit for the national examination this year.

The order, which was served last month, has triggered a public outcry from land rights activists, who say the school has a title deed issued through the Lands mini. -KNA