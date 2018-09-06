Sleuths shoot dead suspected killers of Nyeri chief

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

Detectives yesterday shot dead three suspects believed to have been behind the murder of a chief in Nyeri Town constituency last month.

Officers from the Special Crime Prevention Unit shot dead the suspected gangsters at a temporary house they were occupying in Kanyagia village, Kieni West. The officers have been tracking down the suspects since the murder occurred.

An AK-47 rifle believed to have been used to kill the Kamakwa location chief Peter Nyuguto was recovered during the shoot-out, alongside five other illegal guns.

Nyuguto was killed on July 26, a few minutes past 6pm by unknown gunmen in a maize plantation outside his home. According to witnesses, the assailants were armed with two AK-47 rifles and escaped on a motorcycle.

Earlier, Nyaguto had spent the day meeting security officials in Nyeri town. Nyaguto’s widow said the slain chief had received death threats from people, who accused him of being a police informant.

Central Regional commissioner Wilson Njega said since Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i issued a directive for an operation to weed out criminal suspects in the region, 12 criminals have been gunned down and eight others arrested and charged.

“The robbers have been operating in Kirinyaga county, Nyeri, Nyahururu up to Naivasha and there are others who we are trailing,” he said, adding that a ballistic analysis would be conducted to ascertain if the recovered gun was used in the crime.

Njega said the thugs wanted to commit a robbery in Nyeri town but police received a tip-off from members of the public and foiled the plan.

He urged criminals who wish to surrender to do so at any police station, adding that the operation would continue until all thugs are smoked out.