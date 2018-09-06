Reshuffle, anxiety after top Finance staff audit

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has reshuffled senior officers in the Finance department amid rising levels of disquiet over corruption and inefficiency.

The changes come in the wake of a report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers showing that 68 per cent of officers in the Finance department do not have requisite academic credentials, with most of them having only attained secondary school education.

Those affected by the reshuffle — the first since Kinyanjui took office last year— include accountants, procurement and supply chain managers, who were expected to report to their new workstations yesterday.

In what is akin to killing two birds with one stone, political observers say the governor was sending a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated while at the same time stamping his authority.

Addressing mourners at the burial of former mayor Samuel Mithamo in Rongai yesterday, Kinyanjui said corruption and ineptitude would not be tolerated.

“As the president fights corruption at the top, we will also do our part in the counties,” he said.

In a separate statement, he said the transfers are geared towards improving service delivery and promoting accountability and transparency. “This will also enhance skills transfer through job rotation and will be done regularly,”he said.

Finance department officers are charged with the responsibility of collecting revenue, managing funds and making payments. The county receives about Sh9 billion from Treasury annually.

This reshuffle comes even as Kinyanjui last week suspended Sports, Youth and Gender executive Halima Gababa for 60 days over “gross misconduct”. The post was filled by her Trade and Tourism counterpart Peter Kiplangat on acting capacity.