Students eject VC from office over ineptitude

Hundreds of Scott Christian University students staged a peaceful protest on Tuesday demanding the removal of the institution’s Vice Chancellor Prof Mumo Kisau.

Led by the students body official Phillip Kirui, they accused Kisau of ineptitude and corruption and later ejected him from office.

They also cited mismanagement of finances, nepotism, arbitrary hiking of fees and high-handedness as some of the reasons for his removal.

The students, who reported back to the university last week, said they had tried all other avenues to address the challenges affecting the college operations to no avail. -KNA