Murgor siblings sue brother over father’s estate

Former Kerio Central MP William Murgor daughters have sued their elder brother James Murgor for allegedly denying them a share of their father’s vast estate.

They have accused Murgor, who is also the Keiyo North MP and administrator of the deceased’s estate of denying them their fair and equitable or equal inheritance of their late father’s estate.

Murgor, who passed away 12 years ago at his Kapkoi village home in Elgeyo Marakwet county, left behind five widows, 10 sons and 15 daughters.

He left behind several acres of land and prime plots in parts of Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties under the administration of the MP.

Through their lawyers Philip Murgor, George Omondi and Aseso Omollo, the applicants told Eldoret Judge Hellen Omondi that the MP abused his position as the administrator of the estate by discriminating against the widows and some siblings. The MP, who was not in court, was represented by lawyer Morgan Musundi.