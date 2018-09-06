Local industries key to realisation of Big Four

Job Wanjohi

Sustainable economic development is based on a thriving manufacturing sector. The Big Four agenda has singled out the manufacturing sector as one of the key drivers of growth.

The agenda seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to 15 per cent to the GDP and create 1.3 million jobs by 2022. To achieve this, the sector needs a conducive business environment, and most critical, access to markets at local, regional and international levels.

The government is the largest consumer of goods and services hence, the greatest opportunity for the sector lies in the public procurement processes. Unfortunately, the Kenyan government increasingly prefers imported goods at the expense of the locally manufactured goods.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya, between January and April 2018, imports by public entities grew by 133 per cent in comparison with the same period last year.

It is important to ensure that public procurement is a key strategy to industrial development. This is where the “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” strategy comes in.

The strategy aspires to promote consumption of locally produced goods and services by the public and private sectors as well as the citizens. Its success depends on effective participation of all stakeholders from national and county governments, the private sector, civil society and citizens.

How then can we promote consumption of Kenya products? First, the government should finalise the Preference and Reservation Regulations under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act. The regulations will provide clear guidelines for implementation of the “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” strategy and ensure government spending supports local industries.

Second, there is need to introduce local certificate of origin for authenticity under Buy Kenya Build Kenya, with the single most objective of the government purchasing minimum of 40 per cent locally and deter substitution of local goods with imported during delivery.

Critically, the scope of the above should consider how much value addition goes into such a product, what policies should inform the development of local content and what local value threshold to adopt.

A progressive local content policy will stimulate the use of local factors of production such as labour, capital, the supply of goods and services as well as create value in the domestic economy. This will, in turn, attract both local and foreign investments stimulating employment creation.

As we promote public procurement of local products, it is also important that the public and private sectors create awareness on locally manufactured products through such programmes as shopping festivals and trade fairs to create awareness.

To this end, the Association of Manufacturers launched the Annual Kenya Manufacturing Summit and Expo aimed at promoting locally produced goods and profiling Kenyan inventions.

Such trade fairs and exhibitions can be replicated in counties.

Local industries have the potential and capacity to serve local markets if only opportunities are provided. This will be a sure way to grow local industries, create employment and ultimately, lead to the realisation of the Big Four agenda. —The writer is the Head of Policy, Research and Advocacy at Kenya Association of Manufacturers —[email protected]