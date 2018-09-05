English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

ERC says it will not review prices  after ministry cites computation errors

K24 Tv September 5, 2018
2,489 Less than a minute

The energy regulatory commission now says, it will not the price of fuel and other petroleum products until next week on Friday.
This is after the commission disputed a letter from  the energy  principal secretary Andrew Kamau to the national treasury citing computation errors.
The move is a relief to consumers already feeling the pinch of high fuel prices  which came into effect  on the 1st of September.

Show More

Related Articles

September 5, 2018
2,509

A chronology of events that led to the death of the University student

September 5, 2018
2,481

Homicide detectives probe the killing of 2nd year student

September 5, 2018
2,472

Polisi wasaka waliomuua Sharon Otieno wa chuo cha Rongo

September 5, 2018
2,492

Kamanda wa Trafiki Samuel Kimaru afichua masaibu yanayomkabili

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.