ERC says it will not review prices after ministry cites computation errors
The energy regulatory commission now says, it will not the price of fuel and other petroleum products until next week on Friday.
This is after the commission disputed a letter from the energy principal secretary Andrew Kamau to the national treasury citing computation errors.
The move is a relief to consumers already feeling the pinch of high fuel prices which came into effect on the 1st of September.