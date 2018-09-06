Dismiss Munga case, Wa Iria tells court in water firm dispute

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria wants the Employment and Labour Relations Court to dismiss a petition by Peter Munga protesting his removal as chairman of Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company.

In his affidavit, the governor also refuted claims he had acted in contempt of court.

Munga wants Wa Iria jailed for disobeying court orders barring him from interfering with operations at the water company that has recently been at the centre of leadership tussle.

He said the company’s operations had stalled after the governor impounded vehicles and motorcycles belonging to the firm. But Wa Iria said provision of water is a devolved function, and the county has always been ready to take over the company.

He defended his move to appoint Joseph Kimura to replace Munga, saying it was part of an elaborate process for the county government to take over the function of water provision.

The governor urged the court to dismiss Munga’s petition, saying it was misplaced. “This is not an employment or labour issue neither a company law issue. It is a constitutional decree which must be implemented,” read part of Wa Iria’s affidavit.

He cited a High Court ruling on December 7, 2017 which declared water companies are owned by the National government, but were supposed to be taken over by counties.

