Homicide detectives probe the killing of 2nd year student

Homicide detectives from the directorate of criminal investigations are currently piecing up evidence in Migori and Homabay counties to unravel the abduction and subsequent murder of a Rongo University student whose body was found dumped in Kodera forest 36 hours after she was reported missing.

The late Sharon Otieno alongside nation journalist Barrack Oduor are said to have been lured out of a hotel in Rongo town by an aide to Migori governor Michael Oyamo and bundled into a vehicle where they were sandwiched by two men and driven away to an unknown destination on Monday.