LSK wants Idriss case witnesses protected

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi branch has called for the protection of lawyers and witnesses involved in the attempted murder of ex-Garissa Finance boss Idriss Mukhtar.

Nairobi branch vice chairperson Paula Njuguna said Idriss, ,lawyer Charles Kanjama’s life is under threat citing mysterious death of reported self-confessed hit man David Mwai through hanging at Parklands Police Station.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the case, and the recent death of a key suspect — Mwai who allegedly committed suicide in police cell — all witnesses to this case should be placed under Witness Protection during the period proceedings are ongoing,” Njuguna said.

They also petitioned the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, Witness Protection Agency and the Judiciary to take necessary measures to protect advocates in execution of their duties.

“Nairobi LSK branch calls upon its members and the public to engage in peaceful protest until the protection of Kanjama’s life is guaranteed and all suspects face the law,” said Njuguna.

They spoke yesterday after LSK branch chairman Kanjama revealed he was a target of elimination alongside his client Idriss who is recovering at Nairobi Hospital with a bullet lodged in his head.