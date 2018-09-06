TSC to discipline tutors over Knut ‘misconduct’

Seth Onyango @SethManex

At least 100 teachers in Kisii and Nyamira counties risk losing jobs for having participated in a Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) forum that destroyed teachers’ appraisal forms in public.

The said teachers have since received show-cause letters from the Teachers Services Commission (TSC) giving them seven days to explain why they should not be disciplined for having participated in an illegality.

The teachers risk losing jobs for allegedly burning copies of the Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development (TPAD) in public.

One of those affected, a teacher at Nyaigesa Primary School, Kisii county and a colleague from Nyaigesa Primary School in Nyamira, have been served with the letter.

“Your response should reach the commission by September 10,” read the letters signed by Rita Wahome from TSC. According to the commission, TPAD system was established to support teachers to improve their competencies.

TPAD, which is an open appraisal system, allows teachers in primary and secondary schools to participate in evaluating their performance and initiate professional development.

TSC is now accusing Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion and national treasurer John Matiang’i of inciting teachers against the exercise.

Last month, Knut had planned a strike demanding the policies be abolished. But after a meeting with the TSC, the strike was suspended to allow for talks.