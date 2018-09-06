State, donors pledge to support ASAL counties to stimulate growth

Nicholas Waitathu and Murimi Mutiga @PeopleDailyKe

The National government, donor community and non-governmental organisations yesterday announced their commitment to support the Arid and Semi-arid Lands (ASAL) counties to stimulate economic growth.

Representatives of the US government, European Union and the United Nations yesterday declared their support to work with the marginalised counties to tame a myriad of challenges they are grappling with.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said donors will fast-track programmes aimed at integrating the National government and the counties and which are focused on exploiting the untapped potential in food, water, livestock and environment sectors.

Deputy President William Ruto said during the financial year 2018/19, Sh4.7 billion was allocated to the fund. “Following the review of marginalisation policy by commission on revenue allocation, some 34 counties, including the 29 in ASAL areas will benefit from the fund for the next three years,” he said.

Council of Governors chairman Governor Josphat Nanok said ASAL counties have been grappling with fragmented developed for the last five years but county chiefs will now fast-track an initiative that brings together all the development actors with a view to ensuring sound development.