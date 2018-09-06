Malindi beach front beautification to go ahead

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has come to an agreement with the Kilifi county government to work together to revamp the ailing tourism industry for the benefit of the region’s economy.

Speaking at the Kilifi county governor Amason Jeffa Kingi’s office when he paid a courtesy call the Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala disclosed that his ministry has already developed a blueprint for the beautification of the sea front along the Malindi coast.

“We have a strategic plan to partner with your county government to develop the tourism industry. We want to develop the water front of Malindi from the Sabaki River estuary to the Vasco-Da-Gama pillar. The designs have already been made and are similar for Mama Ngina Drive and Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach in Mombasa county.” Balala said.

The CS added: “Having a tourist hotel without a beachfront that excites the visitors would limit the number of visitors. So we want to have a waterfront just like Durban and Cape Town in South Africa.”

Balala assured the governor that the national government would work closely with the county to ensure all buildings that encroached on public beaches are demolished to pave way for the beautification project.

On his part, Kingi revealed that his government has already set aside Sh65 million for the beautification project.

The governor clarified that the meeting was a follow up to a previous meeting with Balala and Mombasa county governor Ali Hassan Joho in Nairobi recently.

“This is not about 2022 politics and those thinking about the 2022 elections should give us time to work. Now, we have decided to put that behind us and work for the common good of out people,” Kingi said.

Kingi, who signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] for the establishment of affordable housing in the county, warned those who grabbed public beach plots that they would be returned to the public.