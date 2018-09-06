Kajiado education sector gets Sh815m boost

Kajiado County government has set aside Sh815 million to improve the deteriorating standards of education in the region.

The county authorities said Sh800 million will be used to put up technical university while Sh15 million will purchase learning materials for Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) learners.

The ECDE branded learning materials distributed by Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB) at 25 per cent lower price than the shelve price follows a partnership between the county government and KLB.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring tutors and learners use the best books which are up to date in the current curriculum as well as ensure proper foundation for them.

The move follows a recent survey by the county government which revealed below average performance in national exams. Report sights poor foundation of learners as a key contributor to the low levels of education a matter tutors attributed to lack of sufficient learning materials.

County Education executive Samuel Seki said the move is key in ensuring education levels are enhanced in the county.

“Sensitisation programmes are being undertaken across the county to ensure loopholes that continue affecting education are addressed,” he said.