NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Increase health sector allocation, Wandayi urges National Treasury

People Daily September 6, 2018
2,401 Less than a minute
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Opiyo Wandayi.

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is calling on the National Treasury to adjust upwards  health sector funding to enhance access to quality medical care.

PAC chairman Opiyo Wandayi said the current allocation to the crucial ministry is not enough, adding that health facilities under county governments are grappling with a shortage of staff and medicine.

“PAC is going to sit with the Health Services Committee to make recommendations and legislative proposals to enhance the allocation to the sector. We will at the same time ensure prudent financial management at our health facilities,” he said.

The MP made the remarks at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital which the committee visited to ascertain the condition of equipment procured by the National government under the Medical Leasing Equipment Scheme.

The committee, he said, established that the equipment had enhanced access to quality medical care at the referral hospital.

Show More

Related Articles

September 6, 2018
2,437

Typhoon wreaks havoc in Japan major airport

September 6, 2018
2,450

Kajiado education sector gets Sh815m boost

September 6, 2018
2,430

A hillside spiritual enclave

September 6, 2018
2,451

Students eject VC from office over ineptitude

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.