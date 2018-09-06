Increase health sector allocation, Wandayi urges National Treasury

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is calling on the National Treasury to adjust upwards health sector funding to enhance access to quality medical care.

PAC chairman Opiyo Wandayi said the current allocation to the crucial ministry is not enough, adding that health facilities under county governments are grappling with a shortage of staff and medicine.

“PAC is going to sit with the Health Services Committee to make recommendations and legislative proposals to enhance the allocation to the sector. We will at the same time ensure prudent financial management at our health facilities,” he said.

The MP made the remarks at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital which the committee visited to ascertain the condition of equipment procured by the National government under the Medical Leasing Equipment Scheme.

The committee, he said, established that the equipment had enhanced access to quality medical care at the referral hospital.