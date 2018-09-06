Uganda backtracks on festival cancelled over gays, nudity.

Kampala, Wednesday

A Ugandan music festival was reinstated Wednesday following a public outcry after the country’s ethics minister banned it as an orgy of homosexuality, nudity and drugs akin to “devil worship”.

Ethics and integrity minister Simon Lokodo, a fervent Christian and prominent homophobe, on Tuesday declared the cancellation of the popular Nyege Nyege music festival.

The annual four-day party on the edge of the Nile in the southern town of Jinja brings together artists from across Africa to entertain around 10,000 revellers and has been held for the last three years. However, Lokodo slammed the event as being used for, “the celebration and recruitment of young people into homosexuality”.

“There will be nudity and sexuality done at any time of the hour. There will be open sex,” Lokodo said via a government Twitter account. —AFP