Abducted university student Sharon Otieno found dead

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has dispatched homicide detectives to Migori and Homabay to probe the murder and abduction of a second year Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno who’s body was discovered in Kodera forest in Homabay.

The deceased who was also 7 months pregnant at the time of her death, is said to have been lured outside off a popular hotel in the area alongside nation newspaper journalist Barack Oduor who is currently in hospital receiving treatment by the Migori governor’s personal assistant Michael Oyamo who is in police custody for questioning.