Police gun down 3 suspects linked to Nyeri chief’s murder

K24 Tv September 5, 2018
Photo/Courtesy

Police in Nyeri  this morning shot dead suspected thugs who had been hiding in a temporary building in Kanyagia village in Kieni West.

An AK -47 rifle which is believed to have been used in the murder of Kamakwa location chief Peter Kimiti Nyuguto was recovered during the early morning operation.

The incident happened weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i visited the area and assured residents of their security.

