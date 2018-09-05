Police gun down 3 suspects linked to Nyeri chief’s murder

Police in Nyeri this morning shot dead suspected thugs who had been hiding in a temporary building in Kanyagia village in Kieni West.

An AK -47 rifle which is believed to have been used in the murder of Kamakwa location chief Peter Kimiti Nyuguto was recovered during the early morning operation.

The incident happened weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i visited the area and assured residents of their security.