Expansion of the Mama Lucy Hospital resumes

K24 Tv September 5, 2018
The congestion of patients at the Mama Lucy Hospital is likely to come to an end in the next three months after the Nairobi county government revived the construction of a 1.1 billion shillings block that had stalled more than two years ago.
Construction of the six storey building began in 2013 but stalled 3 years later due to underfunding by the Ministry of Health after spending  Sh141 million for phase one of the project.

