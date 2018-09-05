Prepare for Shark attack in Shield semis, coach warns Ulinzi

After stunning Gor Mahia 4-2 on post match penalties to ease into the semi-finals of the SportPesa Shield last weekend, Kariobangi Sharks have resolved to play their cards close to their chests ahead of the semi-final meeting with Ulinzi Stars on September 23.

Sharks coach William Muluya has taken a cautious approach against Ulinzi who beat them 4-1 in the same stage of the competition two years ago.

“We are not pessimistic but we should be overly cautious against a team that has beaten us before. But that does not mean we fear them and we have put all mechanisms in place to fight them to the last man standing,” said Muluya.

He added: “We need to remain focused and hopefully win the competition to give most of the young players a chance to taste continental football.

On whether Sharks have the pedigree to win the tournament and represent Kenya in the much involving CAF Confederation Cup, Muluya said: “We will cross the bridge when we get there.”

Sharks may never have featured in continental assignments but they sent a strong statement of intent by eliminating a tired Gor to put themselves on the threshold of carrying Kenya’s banner in the 2019 Confederation Cup.

The team, associated with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, will be seeking for a win over the comparatively experienced army side which last featured in the Confederation Cup two years ago when they were eliminated in the first round by Smouha of Egypt.