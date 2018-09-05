NSL pace-setters extend league lead to six points after victory over KCB

Viden Ochieng and Barry Silah @PeopleSports11

Western Stima moved closer to making a comeback to the SportPesa Premier League after thumping a resurgent KCB 2-1 in a National Super League clash at Moi Stadium, Kisumu yesterday.

Stima went into the match seeking to extend their league lead over second-placed Nairobi Stima and did just that, following Fredrick Nyarombo and David Ojwang’s first half goals to push them to 64 points, six points ahead of “sister” club Nairobi Stima who play today against St Joseph’s Youth.

As expected, the match began in a high tempo with the visitors making the first attack after Michael Osundwa released a long drive from the left that Stima’s custodian Samuel Odhiambo easily dealt with.

After resisting their opponent’s onslaught, Stima broke on the left flank through Evans Otie who released Nyarombo but the KCB custodian blocked the shot.

It did not take long, however, for Stima to break the deadlock as Nyarombo poked home the opening goal after just 10 minutes before Ojwango added the second eight minutes later. Shami Mwinyi grabbed the consolation for KCB but Stima stood firm to collect all three points. That result leaves Nairobi Stima in a must-win position as they have to down St Joseph’s to cut the gap to three points yet again.

Ibrahim Shikanda’s free-scoring side have top scorer Stephen Owusu—who has scored 16 goals—in their ranks but seventh-placed St Joseph’s will not be pushovers.

Also looking for a positive result are Ushuru who have 55 points and with ambitions of returning to the top flight.

Ken Kenyatta’s men play away to Kisumu All Stars and after thumping Modern Coast Rangers 3-0 last weekend, another win will pile pressure on the leading pack.

Another exciting meeting will see fifth-placed Bidco United face debutants Green Commandoes who are in danger of being relegated.

Bidco coach Anthony Akhulia knowns how tricky relegation-threatened teams can get and has warned his players against complacency.

“We know what to expect from our opponents and so we have to be cautious and give them respect,” he said.