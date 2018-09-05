Yatta Queens ruffle feathers in women’s handball league.

Little-known Yatta Queens are causing jitters in the ongoing Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) women league as the newbies have picked two wins, a draw and one loss to rank fourth in the 10-team league.

Yatta are trailing leaders Nairobi Water who have played for five straight wins, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) who have won three and drew in two matches and third-placed Ulinzi Sharks who have won three and registered a draw and a loss in the five matches played.

The team is made up of students from Machakos County’s Good Hope Secondary in Matuu who joined the league this season as part of their preparations for the school games. The side played two matches, third and fourth fixtures of the season, this past weekend.

They picked their wins against Dedan Kimathi University and Kenyatta University in their opening fixtures played on July 28 before going on break for the August holidays. The girls went on to surprise NCPB as they held the Cereals side to a draw on Sunday before losing to Nairobi Water.

“We won our opening match 31-19 against KU and 54-14 against Dedan and that gave the girls the confidence they needed to face other teams in the league. Upon opening school on Tuesday, the players had three days to prepare for the weekend matches which were tough but I am confident with more time to train they will beat the remaining opponents,” said coach Dorcas Ngina.

The students came from five goals down to force a 29 all-draw against NCPB on Sunday but the coach believes they would have won the match had the players remained calm especially in the final minutes of the game. They, however, lost the match against holders Nairobi Water 42-13.