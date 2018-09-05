Snow maintains good run in Safari Tour Golf event.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow maintained his good run at the ongoing Kenya Open qualifier series dubbed ‘Safari Tour’ to end round three of the second leg at level par and maintain his score at 7-under par 209 thus retaining the overall lead.

Snow (pictured) started the day with pars on the first and second holes of the per 72 Vet Lab course, before dropping shots on the par 4 hole 3. However, he recovered to register birdies on the par 3, 6th and the par 5, seventh ensuring a perfect start to his third round.

He, however, dropped shots on the par4 ninth to take his first nine score to 36. On the back nine, he birdied the par3, 16th before dropping shots at the par4, 18th for another 36 and total of 72 on the round.

His first round three-under par 69 and second round’s four-under par 68 ensured that the youngster remains top of the leader board with a round to play today before the series heads to Limuru.

Meanwhile, Sujan Shah is second on the leader board. He had a good first nine but dropped shots in his back nine to return a round score of one-over par 73, taking his overall score to 3-under par 213. Shah had registered an impressive two-under par 70 in round one and two.

Dismas Indiza and Nelson Simwa shot the best round of the day returning a two-under par 70 score each to take their overall tally to two-under par 214 and four-over 220 respectively for positions three and four.

“I am happy with my game today, I played well and only faltered at the greens. I am looking forward to an even better display today as I challenge Snow,” said Indiza.

Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) chairman Charan Tethy recovered well in round three returning a one-under par 72 score, having posted scores of two-over 74 and six-over 78 in the opening two rounds respectively, to rank sixth on the board behind Nelson Mudanyi who has an overall five-over par 221.