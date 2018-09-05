Dala Sevens get shot in arm ahead of Kisumu

Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit leaders Menengai Cream Homeboyz will lead the charge this weekend as the 15th edition of the Silverstone Dala Sevens comes calling.

With two rounds remaining in the season, the runaway Homeboyz on 81 points are pooled in a relatively easy Group D alongside hosts Silverstone Kisumu RFC, Nondescripts and Mount Kenya University. The deejays will be looking to becoming the first side to win three consecutive cup titles on the trot in Kisumu. Homeboyz who have so far won the opening three legs of the circuit clinched victory in subsequent seasons of 2016 and 2017.

Runners-up Stanbic Mwamba RFC on 70 points tackle lowly Resolution Impala, Menengai Oilers and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad in Group B while third-placed KCB who are former Circuit Champions are in the Group of Death (C) alongside Kabras Sugar, Mean Machine and Northern Suburb.

Speaking at a cheque presentation of tournament sponsorship by Shell Vivo Energy yesterday in Nairobi, Kisumu RFC Vice-Chairman Gideon Kidenda voiced his readiness to host the event. “Kisumu and Nyanza is the hub of rugby in the country and we have prepared well for the tournament,” said Kidenda.

Kidenda, who received a bounty of Sh1 million to run logistics from VIVO Energy Kenya Lubricants Sales & Marketing Manager Stephen Gikonyo, was confident his young Championship Division charges will learn a thing or two.

“For us with a very young squad, it is essentially about getting exposure. We should be back in the coming years into the Kenya Cup thus picking valuable lessons in this tournament is essential,” he added. Gikonyo on his part stated that their second year support of the lakeside event was borne out of growing development of the sport in the region.