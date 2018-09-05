Maraga orders conclusion of 5,000 cases in 30 days

Chief Justice David Maraga has given nine courts a month to conclude more than 5,000 cases that have been pending for more than five years.

The cases, which will be concluded under the “Service Week” theme, are civil, criminal, commercial and judicial review matters.

“This is in line with the Chief Justice’s strategic blueprint, Sustaining Judiciary Transformation; a Service Delivery Agenda that undertakes to clear all cases that are older than five years from the court system before end of 2018,” said a statement from the Judiciary corporate affairs office.

The stations selected to dispense the cases are Meru, Machakos, Kakamega, Mombasa, Eldoret, Nyeri, Embu, Bungoma and Milimani (Judicial Review and Civil Divisions) High Courts.

According to the Judiciary communication office, the service week, which began on Monday, targets 5,187 matters.

“The cases have been listed before the judges for hearings, dismissals and/or appropriate directions,”said the statement.

The particulars of the cases and the case lists is accessible to the public at High Court notice boards. They are also available online at the Judiciary, Kenya Law and the Law Society of Kenya websites.

The Judiciary is grappling with a backlog of 111,973 cases, all of which are more than five years old.