Garissa murder bid suspect arraigned

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

A suspect allegedly involved in the attempted murder of former Garissa finance executive Idris Muktar was yesterday produced in court following a production application by his family members.

Mohamud Hussein Aden appeared before Deputy Registrar Faith Muguongo. Through lawyer Cliff Ombeta, the family also wants the 15 days given to the State by court to complete investigations reviewed saying they were given in the absence of the suspect.

The court heard that Aden was arrested on August 27 and taken to several police stations before being finally booked at Gigiri Police Station on August 28 at 11am in order to avoid arraigning him in court within 24 hours.

He was handed over to the Kilimani Police DCIO where he claims he was tortured and treated in a degrading and cruel manner. He added that he was forced to sign confessions regarding the alleged attempted murder.

Last week, David Mwai, a key suspect in the case, allegedly committed suicide at the Parklands Police Station.