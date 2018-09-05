Raila, Kenneth call for fuel VAT review

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday hosted former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi where they discussed various issues affecting the country.

At the centre of their discussion was the increase in fuel price and its ripple effect to various sectors of the economy. While the two agreed it is paramount for the government to raise money to run the country, they said a delicate balancing act is critical to protect vulnerable members of the society.

“Among the issues we discussed is the legitimate concern that the rising cost of fuel will touch all other areas and could cause food inflation and demands for higher pay by workers, which will hurt employers,” Raila wrote on his Twitter account.

A statement sent to newsrooms by Raila’s spokesman Dennis Onyango said: “Drawing from his Treasury background, Kenneth shared insights on what can be done to balance the need to raise money to run the country without raising the cost of fuel.” Kenneth previously served as Planning assistant minister.

The two leaders also discussed the country’s political developments and status of the economy.

Raila briefed Kenneth on the progress of the Building Bridges Initiative and the ongoing fight against corruption.

Earlier, the former Premier held talks with former Kuresoi legislator Zakayo Cheruiyot.