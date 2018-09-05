Uhuru, Xi witness signing of mega Kenya-China deals

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

Kenya is set to reap big from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to Beijing for the China-Africa summit, with Chinese investors lining up for mega public-private partnership deals.

Some of the major deals that the investors are angling for are infrastructural projects, including a 30-km expressway from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport through the city centre to Westlands. Also on the cards is the development of Dongo Kundu industrial Special Economic Zone in Mombasa.

Two major roads in Northeastern—Modogashe-Habaswein-Samatar and Elwak-Rhamu—will also be constructed through public-private investments at a cost of Sh15 billion under the Kenyan government roads annuity programme.

The new partnerships are in line with the government’s desire to shift from pure debt financing for projects, with new emphasis being placed on public-private partnerships.

Uhuru and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping witnessed the signing of more deals between the two countries at the Great Hall of the People.

The two leaders held bilateral talks focusing on strengthening the comprehensive and strategic partnership between Kenya and China.

They also discussed the construction of Phase IIB of the standard gauge railway from Naivasha to Kisumu.

Uhuru and Xi also witnessed the signing of an agreement for funding the construction of the Western Bypass to complete the road network designed to ease Nairobi’s perennial traffic congestion challenges.

Also signed yesterday was an agreement on Economic and Investment Cooperation under which Kenya will receive a Sh4.5 billion grant to guide the discussion and implementation of projects that involve both nations.

Kenya and China further signed a cooperation agreement within the Framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative that is being spearheaded by the Chinese government which seeks to foster shared prosperity among nations.

Uhuru said Kenya appreciates China’s demonstrated commitment in supporting Kenya’s development goals.

“Kenya is satisfied with the tremendous progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation, and continues to open up new areas of cooperation,” said the President.