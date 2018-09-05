NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Agency denies generating Korane academic papers

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims by advocate Charles Kanjama that the commission generated Garissa Governor Ali Korane’s academic papers.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said he has invited the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the DCI to investigate claims by Kanjama that Korane’s academic papers had been forged.

Kanjama had claimed a fraudulent file was generated at IEBC after a probe started on the controversial questioning of Korane’s masters degree.  Chebukati  cautioned individuals against issuing unfounded statements. Korane’s credentials have allegedly been linked to the attempted murder of former county official Idriss Mukhtar.

