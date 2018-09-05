NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Lobbies want three resigned IEBC officials allowed to access offices

Bernice Mbugua September 5, 2018
IEBC commissioners Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Consolata Nkatha when they announced their resignation in April. Photo/FILE

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Two lobby groups have moved to court seeking to suspend the decision to bar three resigned Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners from accessing their offices.

International Human Rights Defenders and Carewell Society want IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati compelled to allow vice chairperson Consolata Nkatha, commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat to access their offices.

According to the lobbies, Chebukati decided to dismiss the commissioners without affording them a chance to be heard, consequently, offending the right to natural justice.

They claim Chebukati did not receive any evidence  that the commissioners had resigned from office.

“Justice Wilfrida Okwany indicated that the commissioners did not write to the appointing authority and the purported resignation was, therefore, a farce,” claimed Bikeri Kombo, a trustee of International Human Rights Defender, in an affidavit.

