Kenyans arrested after 2010 Uganda bombing set free

Kampala has set free three co-detainees of Kenyan human rights activist Al-Amin Kimathi, who were arrested after the bombing of two Ugandan restaurants in 2010.

The release follows last week’s decision by the Internal Affairs Ministry to deport the three without issuing sufficient reasons.

The Principal State Attorney, Lino Anguzu told the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the country’s High Court sitting in Kololo yesterday that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Justice Mike Chibita had decided to drop the charges against the suspects.

“On August 28, the Internal Affairs Minister asked court to direct Prison authorities to immediately effect the deportation. However, the DPP didn’t specify the reasons for discontinuing the charges against the suspects,” Anguzu reportedly told the Court.

The three include; Awadh Omar Awadh, Muhammad Hamid Suleiman and Yahaya Suleiman.

They were part of the 14 suspects who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the 2010 Kampala twin bombings, which claimed 70 people and injured several others at Kyadondo Rugby grounds and Ethiopian village Restaurant in Kabalagala.

They were rearrested after the International Crimes Division (ICD) presided over by Justice Owiny Dollo acquitted them in 2016, saying prosecution had failed to pin them on terrorism and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

They were, however, slapped with fresh charges of planning new terror attacks on Uganda.

Prosecution alleged that between February 2012 and March 2016, the five suspects were found with written information and literature with intentions of promoting terrorism.

They were also accused of planning to attack Jinja town once released from custody.

However, Awadh has protested the deportation orders through his lawyer, Evans Ochieng. He told the court that his mother is a Munyankole by tribe and his Kenyan father died.

Ochieng argued that deporting his client to Kenya would deny him a right to his family since his children and mother are residents in Uganda. The judge stayed the deportation until the matter is resolved in court.