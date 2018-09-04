English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

KNEC to close centres involved in exam malpractices

K24 Tv September 4, 2018
2,439 Less than a minute
Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed
Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed. Photo/Courtesy

The government will shut down any examination centres whose candidates or teachers will be found to be involved in cheating during this year’s examinations.
Kenya national examinations council chairman Prof. George Magoha said contrary to previous years the examination of all candidates at the affected centres will be cancelled and the centre closed as the government moves to seal all loopholes for exam cheating.

Show More

Related Articles

September 4, 2018
2,443

Ministry of Energy asks Treasury to suspend 16% levy

September 4, 2018
2,442

Pres. Kenyatta secures funding for various projects from China

September 4, 2018
2,444

Consumers device new ways to cope with hiked fuel prices

September 4, 2018
2,441

Short rains expected to begin in October to mid-December 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.