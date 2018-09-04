English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
KNEC to close centres involved in exam malpractices
The government will shut down any examination centres whose candidates or teachers will be found to be involved in cheating during this year’s examinations.
Kenya national examinations council chairman Prof. George Magoha said contrary to previous years the examination of all candidates at the affected centres will be cancelled and the centre closed as the government moves to seal all loopholes for exam cheating.