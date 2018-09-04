English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Ministry of Energy asks Treasury to suspend 16% levy

K24 Tv September 4, 2018
The price board reflecting the new fuel prices. PHOTO COURTESY

The ministry of energy has written to the national treasury  requesting the suspension of the 16% vat on petroleum products until a proper  review of retail pump prices is conducted.
The energy ministry attributes the move to differences on  how the computation of the new fuel levy should be implemented.
This as cereal millers  warned of a possible increase in maize and wheat flour prices due to the recently introduced VAT on Kenya’s staple foods on a day the high court rejected a bid to have the new taxes halted.

