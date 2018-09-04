Ministry of Energy asks Treasury to suspend 16% levy

The ministry of energy has written to the national treasury requesting the suspension of the 16% vat on petroleum products until a proper review of retail pump prices is conducted.

The energy ministry attributes the move to differences on how the computation of the new fuel levy should be implemented.

This as cereal millers warned of a possible increase in maize and wheat flour prices due to the recently introduced VAT on Kenya’s staple foods on a day the high court rejected a bid to have the new taxes halted.