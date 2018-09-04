Pres. Kenyatta secures funding for various projects from China

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to Beijing for the 2018 China-Africa summit scored big wins for Kenya with Chinese private investors lining up for public private partnership deals worth billions of shillings.

The major deals that Chinese private investors want to put their money into include several critical infrastructural projects including a 30 kilometre expressway running from JKIA across the city to Westlands, and for the development of Dongo Kundu industrial special economic zone in Mombasa.