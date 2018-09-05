Nasokol students decry dismissal over school fees.

Mwangi Willy and Irene Githinji @PeopleDailyKe

More than 30 students of Nasokol Girls High School in West Pokot county, who were dismissed from the school for failing to pay school fees, have accused the school principal Phyllis Chepkok of misusing them.

The learners, who spent Monday night at the ASK Kitale showground in Trans Nzoia, said they were identified from different schools and offered scholarships at Nasokol to boost its sports team.

“We have been dismissed from the school by the new principal despite us winning awards for this school in sports. They persuaded us to join them, we have nowhere to go because our parents are not in a position to pay school fees,” said one of the student who sought anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Education ministry has warned school heads against sending students home over fees.

Speaking at Pangani Girls’ School in Nairobi yesterday, Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed said she has been receiving reports of some schools sending away students over schools fees and that should stop forthwith.

She affirmed that the right to education is a basic right saying that the government has made every effort to ensure that this right is guaranteed and granted to all, and apart from capitation, has abolished examination fees.